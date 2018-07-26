EANS-News: Strabag subsidiary Efkon has entered Norwegian toll collection market

Graz - EFKON, the STRABAG subsidiary specialising in toll collection systems, will provide Norway's two largest cities, Oslo and Bergen, with new toll collection solutions. EFKON has already implemented projects in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Germany and Ireland and also outside Europe in Malaysia, South Africa and India. These two projects have now paved the way for EFKON to enter the Norwegian market.

A total of 100 toll collection stations will be constructed for the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA). The contract value amounts to approx. EUR 11 million (about NOK 100 million) and includes maintenance services for a period of eight years, which may be extended to a maximum of 17 years.

"Entering the Norwegian market has been another important step for our subsidiary EFKON in consolidating its position as system integrator and provider of solutions", explains Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

Challenges in old cities ask for new solutions

Like many other European cities, Oslo and Bergen include both, comparably old buildings and relatively large natural areas. In its call for tenders, EFKON's client NPRA underlined the importance of a modern solution which can be integrated into the cityscape in the best possible way. The draft submitted by EFKON convinced the client in particular because of its very attractive design and the small number of components.

The contract for Oslo includes the installation and operation of 73 toll collection stations which are to be put into service on 1 March 2019. The contract also includes maintenance services for a period of at least eight years, which may be extended annually. In Bergen, 14 toll collection stations will be newly installed, while 14 others will be modernised. Some of these 28 stations will already enter into operation on 1 January 2019, the remaining stations on 1 June 2019. The agreed maintenance terms are the same as for Oslo.

