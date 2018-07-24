EANS-Voting Rights: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 23.07.2018 Overview

1. Issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_______________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|______Name/Surname_______|____City____|___Country____| | |RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN_AG_|____________|______________| |_________________|RLB_NÖ-Wien_Holding_GmbH_|Vienna______|Austria_______| | |RLB NÖ-Wien |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH__|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen-Landesbank |Innsbruck |Austria | |_________________|Tirol_AG_________________|____________|______________| | |RLB Tirol Holding |Innsbruck |Austria | |_________________|Verwaltungs_GmbH_________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Aktiengesellschaft_______|____________|______________| | |RLB OÖ |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Unternehmensholding_GmbH_|____________|______________| |_________________|RLB_OÖ_Sektorholding_GmbH|Linz________|Austria_______| | |RLB OÖ | | | | |Unternehmensbeteiligungs |Linz |Austria | |_________________|GmbH_____________________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen-Landesbank |Graz |Austria | |_________________|Steiermark_AG____________|____________|______________| |_________________|HST_Beteiligungs_GmbH____|Graz________|Austria_______| |_________________|HSE_Beteiligungs_GmbH____|Graz________|Austria_______| | |KONKRETA | | | | |Beteiligungsverwaltungs |Graz |Austria | |_________________|GmbH_____________________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Kärnten - Rechenzentrum | | | | |und Revisionsverband, |Klagenfurt |Austria | | |registrierte | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | |_________________|beschränkter_Haftung_____|____________|______________| |_________________|RLB_Verwaltungs_GmbH_____|Klagenfurt__|Austria_______| | |RLB | | | | |Unternehmensbeteiligungs |Klagenfurt |Austria | |_________________|GmbH_____________________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Burgenland und |Eisenstadt |Austria | |_________________|Revisionsverband_eGen____|____________|______________| | |RLB Burgenland |Eisenstadt |Austria | |_________________|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH__|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenverband |Salzburg |Austria | |_________________|Salzburg_eGen____________|____________|______________| | |Agroconsult Austria |Salzburg |Austria | |_________________|Gesellschaft_m.b.H_______|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Vorarlberg Waren- und | | | | |Revisionsverband |Bregenz |Austria | | |registrierte | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | |_________________|beschränkter_Haftung_____|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen Bank |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|International_AG_________|____________|______________| |_________________|RZB_-_BLS_Holding_GmbH___|Vienna______|Austria_______| | |RZB | | | | |Versicherungsbeteiligungs|Vienna |Austria | |_________________|GmbH_____________________|____________|______________| | |UNIQA Versicherungsverein|Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Privatstiftung___________|____________|______________| | |Austria | | | | |Versicherungsverein |Vienna |Austria | | |Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs | | | |_________________|GmbH_____________________|____________|______________| | |Collegialität | | | | |Versicherungsverein |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Privatstiftung___________|____________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): see sections 8. and 10.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.07.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 62.51 % | 0.00 % | 62.51 % | 309,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 62.37 % | 0.00 % | 62.37 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | | | | | |rights | | | | | |attached to | | | | | |shares______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | |Number of | |% of voting | | |____________|voting_rights__|_______________|rights_________|_______________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____| |AT0000821103|_______________|____193,143,303|_______________|________62.51_%| |SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________|____193,143,303|_______________|________62.51_%|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 131 para.| |1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018__________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 131 | |para. 1 No.| |2 BörseG | |2018_______| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | |RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING | | | | | | |NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN | | | | | | 1 |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK | 1 | | | | |______|NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN_AG|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|RLB_NÖ-Wien_Holding_GmbH|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| | 4 |RLB NÖ-Wien | 3 | | | | |______|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH_|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 5 |Raiffeisen-Landesbank | | | | | |______|Tirol_AG________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 6 |RLB Tirol Holding | 5 | | | | |______|Verwaltungs_GmbH________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 8 |Oberösterreich | 7 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft______|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 9 |RLB OÖ Sektorholding | 8 | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |RLB OÖ | | | | | | 10 |Unternehmensbeteiligungs| 9 | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__11__|RLB-Stmk_Verbund_eGen___|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|RLB-Stmk_Holding_eGen___|____11____|__________|___________|__________| | 13 |Raiffeisen-Landesbank | 12 | | | | |______|Steiermark_AG___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__14__|HST_Beteiligungs_GmbH___|____13____|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|HSE_Beteiligungs_GmbH___|____14____|__________|___________|__________| | |KONKRETA | | | | | | 16 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs | 13 | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | |Kärnten - Rechenzentrum | | | | | | 17 |und Revisionsverband, | | | | | | |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__18__|RLB_Verwaltungs_GmbH____|____17____|__________|___________|__________| | |RLB | | | | | | 19 |Unternehmensbeteiligungs| 18 | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 20 |Burgenland und | | | | | |______|Revisionsverband_eGen___|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 21 |RLB Burgenland | 20 | | | | |______|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH_|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 22 |Raiffeisenverband | | | | | |______|Salzburg_eGen___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 23 |Agroconsult Austria | 22 | | | | |______|Gesellschaft_m.b.H______|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | |Vorarlberg Waren- und | | | | | | 24 |Revisionsverband | | | | | | |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 25 |Raiffeisen Bank | | | | | |______|International_AG________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__26__|RZB-BLS_Holding_GmbH____|____25____|__________|___________|__________| | |RZB | | | | | | 27 |Versicherungsbeteiligung| 26 | 10.87 %| | 10.87 %| |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |UNIQA | | | | | | 28 |Versicherungsverein | | 7.67 %| | 7.67 %| |______|Privatstiftung__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Austria | | | | | | 29 |Versicherungsverein | 28 | 41.33 %| | 41.33 %| | |Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs| | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Collegialität | | | | | | 30 |Versicherungsverein | | 2.63 %| | 2.63 %| |______|Privatstiftung__________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional Information:

1. RLB OÖ Unternehmensholding GmbH resigned from the circle of reciprocal attribution pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as parties acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act) based on the existing shareholders agreement between the companies listed above under section 8, No. 2, 5, 8, 13, 17, 20, 22 and 24 (Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) and No. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 23 (direct and indirect subsidiaries of Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) that each directly or indirectly hold shares in RBI ("RBI-Syndicate"), due to disposals of shares in RLB OÖ Unternehmensbeteiligungs GmbH to RLB OÖ Sektorholding GmbH of the circle of reciprocal attribution effective with 19.07.2018 (registration in commercial register).

2. The voting rights arising from in sum 193,143,303 shares in UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA") corresponding to a relevant interest of 62.51% attributable to RBI according to the UNIQA-Syndicate (section 10.4) are also attributable to those companies pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as parties acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act).

This attribution ceased for RLB OÖ Unternehmensholding GmbH effective with 19.07.2018. Thus this compay fell below the reporting thresholds of 50, 45, 40, 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 5 and 4%.

3. Unaffected from the withdrawal of RLB OÖ Unternehmensholding GmbH from the circle of reciprocal attribution, the direct or indirect voting rights arising from in total 193,143,303 shares in RBI, corresponding to a relevant interest of 62.51%, are attributable reciprocally as mentioned under section 10.4 in an unchanged manner pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as parties acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act) to each of those companies listed above under section 8, No. 2, 5, 8, 13, 17, 20, 22 and 24 (Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) and No. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 23 (direct and indirect subsidiaries of Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) which either directly or indirectly hold shares in RBI. The voting rights are as well still attributable pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 to the companies (No. 1, 7, 11, 12) that hold controlling interests in one of the Raiffeisen-Landesbanks.

4. It is also clarified that the reciprocal attribution of the voting rights arising from a total of 193,143,303 shares in UNIQA, corresponding to 62.51% pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 to UNIQA Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung, Austria Versicherungsverein Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs GmbH, Collegialität Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung, RBI, RZB - BLS Holding GmbH and RZB Versicherungsbeteiligungs GmbH according to the shareholders' agreement ("UNIQA-Syndicate") remains unchanged. Vienna, 23.07.2018

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/139/6/10188044/1/Stimmrechtsmeldung-UNIQA__Ausscheiden_RLB_OÖ_Unternehmensholding__en.pdf

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Communication

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

Tel. : +43 (1) 21175-3414

E-Mail: presse @ uniqa.at