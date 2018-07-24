EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom / Deferments in certain projects cause revenues and earnings of Q1 2018/19 below expectations; outlook adapted. Order situation remains positive.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings Forecast
24.07.2018
Vienna - Based on preliminary data, Kapsch TrafficCom announces that revenues and operating result (EBIT) of the first quarter 2018/19 are expected below plan. Revenues of about EUR 158 million and EBIT of about EUR 7 million are expected.
Based on these lower than expected values, the company lowers the outlook for the current fiscal year 2018/19. Revenues and EBIT should reach previous year's levels (revenues: EUR 693 million, EBIT: EUR 50 million). Initially, a growth of 10% was forecasted for both figures.
The main reason for the weaker results of the first quarter 2018/19 are deferments in certain existing projects. As a consequence, revenues and earnings for these projects budgeted in the current fiscal year could be deferred into the next fiscal year. The general order situation of the company remains positive.
The results of Kapsch TrafficCom for the first quarter 2018/19 will be published on August 23, 2018.
