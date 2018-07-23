EANS-News: Strabag subsidiary Züblin awarded contract for BAB 44 highway section adjoining to Boyneburg tunnel

Contract value: approx. € 183 million

Part of German Unity Transport Project No. 15

Kassel - DEGES (Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßen-planungs- und -bau GmbH) has awarded Ed. Züblin AG the contract for the approximately 6 km long third section of the BAB 44 highway between Kassel and Herleshausen. The A44 highway is part of German Unity Transport Project No. 15 and is intended to close the gap in the federal highway network between the BAB 7 highway near Kassel and the BAB 4 highway near Wommen. The contract value for this section amounts to approx. EUR 183 million. The section starts east of the town Wehretal-Oetmannshausen and extends southwards to the Sontra-West junction.

The project's centrepiece is the 1.7 km long Boyneburg tunnel which consists of two two-lane tunnel tubes. These tubes are connected by five emergency cross passages, and each of them is provided with two emergency bays. A 2.3 km long section of the BAB 44 highway will be constructed north of the tunnel, a 2.1 km long section south of it. These sections require extensive civil engineering and ground engineering works: a total of five underpasses and ramp structures, seven bearing walls, retaining structures and three bridges will have to be constructed.

In addition to ZÜBLIN's Tunnelling Subdivision, which will act as general contractor in this project, STRABAG Large-Scale Projects South-East and Waterproofing as well as ZÜBLIN Ground Engineering will be involved in the execution of these construction works. Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE, is very pleased with the successful acquisition: "We are proud that our intragroup cooperation in this project will make another contribution to the long-awaited closing of the gap in the strategically important East-West connection."

This is already the third contract awarded to the STRABAG Group as part of the fitout of the BAB 44 highway between Kassel and Herleshausen: Since 2016, ZÜBLIN and STRABAG have been executing construction works for a 700 m long highway bridge over the Hessian community Wehretal. Not far from there, ZÜBLIN is involved in the construction of the Trimberg tunnel which is part of the section between Waldkappel and Ringgau.

