EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG propose a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share for the 2017/18 financial year
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings
15.05.2018
Ried i. Innkreiis - On the basis of the audited results of the 2017/18 financial year, the Management Board of FACC AG today proposed to the Supervisory Board to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.11 per share for the financial year to the Annual General Meeting. The consolidated result of FACC AG were approved as already published on 4 April as preliminary results. The cash and cash equivalents of EUR 63.5 million at the end of the 2017/18 financial year and a free cash flow of EUR 26 million enable the company to pay out a dividend of EUR 5.0 million. The proposal for the appropriation of profits will be presented to the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2018. The payout is scheduled for July 12, 2018.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com