EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG propose a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share for the 2017/18 financial year

15.05.2018

Ried i. Innkreiis - On the basis of the audited results of the 2017/18 financial year, the Management Board of FACC AG today proposed to the Supervisory Board to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.11 per share for the financial year to the Annual General Meeting. The consolidated result of FACC AG were approved as already published on 4 April as preliminary results. The cash and cash equivalents of EUR 63.5 million at the end of the 2017/18 financial year and a free cash flow of EUR 26 million enable the company to pay out a dividend of EUR 5.0 million. The proposal for the appropriation of profits will be presented to the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2018. The payout is scheduled for July 12, 2018.

