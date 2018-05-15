EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO €300 MILLION AND EXTENDS TERM TO 2023

14.05.2018

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

ATRIUM INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO EUR300 MILLION AND EXTENDS TERM TO 2023

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 15 May 2018. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that it has refinanced on favourable conditions its EUR225 million unsecured revolving credit facility, increased it by EUR75 million net and extended its maturity to 2023. The new EUR300 million facility is fully unutilised as of this date.

Commenting on the transaction, Ryan Lee, Group CFO said: "With this refinanced revolving credit facility we have taken advantage of the continued current favourable credit market conditions to improve the Company's financial flexibility and to support future growth."

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney atrium @ fticonsulting.com

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

