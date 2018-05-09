EANS-Adhoc: Correction: Update of a previously released ad-hoc announcement / C-QUADRAT Investment AG / CUBIC intends squeeze-out in Q3 2018

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

09.05.2018

Vienna/Frankfurt - C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN: AT0000613005) announces in reference to the ad-hoc-announcement released on 05.05.2017 that it has been informed today about Cubic (London) Limited's decision to carry out a squeeze-out of all remaining minority shareholders (free float) of C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") in order to acquire a share of 100% in C-QUADRAT. It is intended to implement the squeeze out in Q3 2018.

original announcement:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-Adhoc: Update to a disclosed inside information: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / HNA Group set to become majority owner of C-QUADRAT / HNA considers a squeeze-out after completion of the transaction

Vienna/Frankfurt, 05.05.2017 C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN: AT0000613005) announces in reference to the ad-hoc-announcement released on 03.05.2017 that it has been informed today that HNA considers that Cubic (London) Limited initiates a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders (free-float) of C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") after the completion of the transaction in order to obtain 100% in C-QUADRAT.

end of original announcement

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Wien

phone: +43 1 515 66-0

FAX: +43 1 515 66-159

mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at

WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

ISIN: AT0000613005

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt

