EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| |_________________|Oberbank_AG___________|Linz_________________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Aktiengesellschaft____|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: May 5, 2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 69.31 % | 0.00 % | 69.31 % | 35,264,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 69.31 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

_____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares_______| | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 130 |(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |BörseG 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_____2018)_____| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________|__24,442,455___|_______________|____69.31_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 131 para.| |1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018__________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_______________|________________|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 131 | |para. 1 No.| |2 BörseG | |2018_______| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|__________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH____|____3_____|____2,43_%|___________|____2,43_%| |__5___|B&C_AMAG_Holding_GmbH_____|____3_____|___50,00_%|___________|___50,00_%| |__6___|B&C_Holding_GmbH__________|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |B&C Beteiligungsmanagement| 6 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH___|____7_____|__________|___________|__________| |__9___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH___|____8_____|____0,28_%|___________|____0,28_%| |__10__|Oberbank_AG_______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank | | | | | | 11 |Unternehmensbeteiligung | 10 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank Industrie und | | | | | | 12 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 11 | 0,10 %| | 0,10 %| |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 13 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe OÖ | | | | | |______|Verbund_eGen______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 14 |Oberösterreich | 13 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|Invest_Holding_GmbH_______|____14____|__________|___________|__________| |__16__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH____|____15____|___16,50_%|___________|___16,50_%|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments (convenience translation into English from German original):

As part of an intragroup demerger, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH has spun off 17,632,001 voting rights (corresponding to slightly more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG to B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, a company newly formed as part of the demerger. B&C AMAG Holding GmbH thereby holds 17,632,001 voting rights (corresponding to slightly more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG, and B&C Alpha Holding GmbH holds 856,630 voting rights (corresponding to round 2.43% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Pursuant to Section 133 Z 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG), a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.71% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. Furthermore, pursuant to Section 133 Z 1 BörseG 2018 and based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG respectively, 5,853,824 voting rights are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung. As a consequence, and pursuant to Section 133 BörseG 2018, a total of 24,442,455 voting rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG is 35,264,000.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag.at

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: ATX BI, WBI, ATX GP, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Felix Demmelhuber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203

E-mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Website: www.amag.at