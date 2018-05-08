EANS-Voting Rights: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

__________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|___Name/Surname____|________City_________|___Country____| |Elisabeth________|Wilhelm____________|_____________________|______________| |Manfred__________|Wilhelm____________|_____________________|______________| |Astrid___________|Weinwurm-Wilhelm___|_____________________|______________| |Birgit___________|Wilhelm____________|_____________________|______________| |Carina___________|Löcker_____________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): "WMP Familien-Privatstiftung"

Sesam Privatstiftung

"M.Erthal & Co." Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.5.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | |% of voting | | | | |% of voting |rights through | |Total number of | | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)|instruments |in % (7.A + |issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)_________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on |0.00 % | | | | |which threshold| |0.00 % |0.00 % |5,000,000 | |was crossed / | | | | | |reached________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification |50.87 % |0.00 % |50.87 % | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | | | | | |rights | | | | | |attached to | | | | | |shares______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | |Number of | |% of voting | | |ISIN_Code___|voting_rights__|_______________|rights_________|_______________| | |Direct |Indirect |Direct |Indirect | | |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| | |2018) |2018) |2018) | | |____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|2018)__________| |AT0000834007|0______________|0______________|0.00_%_________|0.00_%_________| |SUBTOTAL_A__|0______________|_______________|0.00_%_________|_______________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial /| | | | | |Other | | | | | |Instruments | | | | | |pursuant to Sec.| | | | | |131 para. 1 No. | | | | | |1_BörseG_2018___|_______________|_______________|_________________|___________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | |rights that may | | |Type of | | |be |% of voting| |instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the |rights | | | | |instrument is | | |________________|_______________|_______________|exercised________|___________| |________________|_______________|_______________|_________________|___________| |________________|_______________|SUBTOTAL_B.1___|_________________|___________|

____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial| | | | | | |/ Other | | | | | | |Instruments | | | | | | |pursuant to | | | | | | |Sec. 131 para.| | | | | | |1 No. 2 BörseG| | | | | | |2018__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |Type of |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / |Number of |% of voting| |instrument____|Date______|Period__|Cash_Settlement|voting_rights|rights_____| |______________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |______________|__________|________|SUBTOTAL_B.2___|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|Elisabeth_Wilhelm_______|__________|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| |__2___|Manfred_Wilhelm_________|__________|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| |__3___|Astrid_Weinwurm-Wilhelm_|__________|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| |__4___|Birgit_Wilhelm__________|__________|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| |__5___|Carina_Löcker___________|__________|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| | 6 |"WMP Familien- | 1 | 0.00 %| | 0,00 %| |______|Privatstiftung"_________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|Sesam_Privatstiftung____|____1_____|____0.00_%|___________|____0,00_%| | |"M.Erthal & Co." | | | | | | 8 |Beteiligungsgesellschaft| 6 | 0.00 %| | 0,00 %| |______|m.b.H.__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Verkauf aller Aktien der Wolford Aktiengesellschaft an Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited; keine vorherige Meldung, da Gesamtzahl der Aktien in Familienhand unverändert seit Bestehen der Meldeverpflichtungen laut BörseG

