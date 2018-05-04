EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited ist nach Closing des Aktienkaufvertrags vom 1. März 2018 neuer Mehrheitsaktionär.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

04.05.2018

Bregenz - Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited and representatives of the former major shareholder group (WMP Familien-Privatstiftung, Sesam Privatstiftung und M. Erthal & Co. Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. and related natural persons) informed the company that the share purchase agreement dated 1 March 2018 (see ad hoc announcement dated 1 March 2018) was successfully closed today. Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited thus holds approx. 50.87% of the share capital and is the new majority shareholder of Wolford AG.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Maresa Hoffmann

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258

investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com