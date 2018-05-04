EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited ist nach Closing des Aktienkaufvertrags vom 1. März 2018 neuer Mehrheitsaktionär.
04.05.2018
Bregenz - Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited and representatives of the former major shareholder group (WMP Familien-Privatstiftung, Sesam Privatstiftung und M. Erthal & Co. Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. and related natural persons) informed the company that the share purchase agreement dated 1 March 2018 (see ad hoc announcement dated 1 March 2018) was successfully closed today. Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited thus holds approx. 50.87% of the share capital and is the new majority shareholder of Wolford AG.
