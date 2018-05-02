EANS-Voting Rights: voestalpine AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: voestalpine AG

2. Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s): -

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.4.2018

6. Total positions

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | |% of voting | | | | |% of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other|in % (7.A + 7.B|voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)|instruments |) |of issuer | |_____________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|_______________|_______________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on | | | | | |which |3.69 % |0.32 % |4.01 % |176 349 163 | |threshold was| | | | | |crossed / | | | | | |reached______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable)__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

______________________________________________________________________________ |ISIN Code |Numbers of | |% of voting | | |____________|voting_rights__|______________|rights_________|________________| | |Direct (Sec 130|Indirect |Direct (Sec 130|Indirect (Sec | | |BörseG 2018) |(Sec133 BörseG|BörseG 2018) |133 BörseG 2018)| |____________|_______________|2018)_________|_______________|________________| |AT0000937503|_______________|6_509_386_____|_______________|3.69_%__________| |SUBTOTAL_A__|6_509_386______|______________|3.69_%_________|________________| |____________|_______________|______________|_______________|________________|||

B1: Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | |Number of voting | | |Type of | | |rights that may |% of voting| |instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|be acquired if |rights | | | | |the instrument is| | |_______________|_______________|_______________|exercised________|___________| |Securities_Lent|N/A____________|N/A____________|41_447___________|0.02_%_____| |Depositary |N/A |N/A |491 |0.00 % | |Receipt________|_______________|_______________|_________________|___________| |_______________|SUBTOTAL_B.1___|_______________|41_938___________|0.02_%_____| |_______________|_______________|_______________|_________________|___________||

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

___________________________________________________________________________ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |instrument|Date________|Period__|Settlement_____|voting_rights|richts_____| |CFD_______|N/A_________|N/A_____|Cash___________|519_696______|0.29_%_____| |__________|SUBTOTAL_B.2|________|_______________|519_696______|0.29_%_____| |__________|____________|________|_______________|_____________|___________||

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | |Directly |Shares held |Financial/other |Total of both | |No|Name |controlled by|directly (%)|instruments held|(%) | |__|________________|No.__________|____________|directly_(%)____|______________| |1_|BlackRock,_Inc__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |2 |Trident Merger, |1 | | | | |__|LLC_____________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |3 |Investment |2 | | | | |__|Management,_LLC_|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |4 |BlackRock Holdco|1 | | | | |__|2,_Inc._________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |5 |Financial |4 | | | | |__|Management,_Inc.|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |6 |BlackRock Holdco|5 | | | | |__|4,_LLC__________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |7 |BlackRock Holdco|6 | | | | |__|6,_LLC__________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |8 |Delaware |7 | | | | |__|Holdings_Inc.___|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Institutional | | | | | |9 |Trust Company, |8 | | | | | |National | | | | | |__|Association_____|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |10|BlackRock Fund |8 | | | | |__|Advisors________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |11|Capital |5 | | | | |__|Holdings,_Inc.__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |12|BlackRock |11 | | | | |__|Advisors,_LLC___|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |13|International |5 | | | | |__|Holdings,_Inc.__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BR Jersey | | | | | |14|International |13 | | | | |__|Holdings_L.P.___|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |15|(Singapore) |14 | | | | |__|Holdco_Pte._Ltd.|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |16|(Singapore) |15 | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |17|BlackRock HK |15 | | | | |__|Holdco_Limited__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | |18|Management North|17 | | | | |__|Asia_Limited____|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |19|Trident Holding |22 | | | | |__|Company_Limited_|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |20|BlackRock Japan |19 | | | | |__|Holdings_GK_____|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |21|BlackRock Japan |20 | | | | |__|Co._Ltd.________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |22|BlackRock Lux |17 | | | | |__|Finco_S.à.r.l.__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |23|Australia Holdco|14 | | | | |__|Pty._Ltd._______|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | |24|Management |23 | | | | | |(Australia) | | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |25|BlackRock Holdco|14 | | | | |__|3,_LLC__________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |26|BlackRock Canada|25 | | | | |__|Holdings_LP_____|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |27|BlackRock Canada|26 | | | | |__|Holdings_ULC____|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | |28|Management |27 | | | | |__|Canada_Limited__|_____________|____________|________________|______________| |29|BlackRock Group |14 | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |30|Advisors (UK) |29 | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | |31|Management UK |29 | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |32|International |29 | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |33|(Netherlands) |29 | | | | |__|B.V.____________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |34|Investment |29 | | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | | |__|Limited_________|_____________|____________|________________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | |35|Management |34 | | | | |__|Deutschland_AG__|_____________|____________|________________|______________|

9. In case of proxy voting:

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights 10. Other comments:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4 %.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR @ voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

DI Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

peter.fleischer @ voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com