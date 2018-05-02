EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / SUNOKO negotiations placed on hold
02.05.2018
Vienna - AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and Agri Europe Cyprus Ltd., Limassol|Cyprus, today agreed to place the negotiations on the acquisition of the Serbian sugar company Sunoko d.o.o., Novi Sad|Serbia, on hold. The reason behind this is the challenging European sugar market environment.
