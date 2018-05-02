PA Group Adds Data Provider EBS to its Growing Portfolio of Specialist Media Companies

London (ots/PRNewswire) - PA Group, the news and information business and parent company of the Press Association, today welcomed EBS - a leading provider of electronic programme guides (EPGs) and video-on-demand (VOD) metadata - to its growing portfolio of specialist media companies.

EBS delivers entertainment metadata and EPG services to linear and non-linear television operators around the world using Pawa2, its bespoke, cloud-based software system. Combining EBS's Pawa2 system with PA's existing listings operation will position the businesses to provide a full suite of metadata to the increasingly multi-platform television industry, while continuing to deliver the high-quality TV listings information that is critical to PA's market-leading page-ready services.

PA Group has acquired 95 per cent of EBS with an option to purchase the remaining shares. The investment is the latest development in a long-term strategy to diversify PA Group's business and consolidate its position as the UK's leading provider of cross-platform news, sport and entertainment data, content and services.

EBS will continue to be led by Managing Director Keith Bedford, working closely with a team from PA Group led by Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Dowsett.

A priority for the combined businesses will be to continue to build on their extensive portfolio of TV metadata clients which currently includes BBC Studios, BT, Discovery Networks, ITV, Radio Times, Sky and TalkTalk.

Andrew Dowsett, Chief Operating Officer at PA Group said: "By coming together with EBS, we are creating a compelling and dynamic centralised metadata hub. EBS has established itself as a leading player in metadata distribution for TV channels. Its unique Pawa2 solution, coupled with their relationships with some of the largest commercial broadcasters in the world, perfectly complement PA's market-leading editorial listings service for newspapers, digital media and TV platforms."

Keith Bedford, Managing Director at EBS said: "The PA Group is a perfect fit for us and I am delighted to be joining forces with this world-renowned brand. EBS has experienced rapid growth in recent years, offering effective and innovative TV metadata management, enhancement and distribution services to a growing roster of global clients. By joining PA Group, we can continue to develop bespoke and effective solutions for existing and future clients with the backing of an organisation with 150 years of experience in the media industry. We look forward to working with PA to develop our shared vision of providing customers around the world with the best TV metadata service."

About PA Group

Headquartered in London, PA Group

(https://www.pressassociation.com/group-overview/) incorporates news,

information, technology and communications businesses. It is the parent company of the Press Association - the UK and Ireland's leading multimedia news agency - along with several other specialist media companies. These include Globelynx, which provides TV-ready remotely monitored camera systems for corporate clients to connect with TV news organisations; Sticky Content, a full-service digital creative and social agency; StreamAMG, a video streaming business; and TNR, a broadcast communications consultancy. It also owns a stake in Alliance News, which provides real time updates for financial professionals, Baize Group, a leading provider of automotive content, events and PR services, and the social video creation platform, Wochit.

PA Group has 26 shareholders, made up mainly of UK national and regional newspaper publishers. The largest shareholders include dmg media Limited, News UK plc, Trinity Mirror plc and UBM plc.

About EBS

We believe great TV matters, It's not just our business. It's our passion. EBS provides quality, accurate and comprehensive metadata and EPG services to platforms worldwide. EBS' flagship scheduling application Pawa2, coupled with its editorial expertise and in-house development team, allows the company to differentiate itself from its competitors by delivering unrivalled and unique client focussed propositions. EBS can deliver EPG data in any file format required and can provide additional data sets to compliment categories such as Twitter hashtags and rights-approved, high-quality programme images. EBS' services include: EPG scheduling and distribution; TV metadata solutions; VOD-EPG integration; comprehensive image library; press schedules; and editorial and translation services. EBS has over 20 years' experience working with key players in the industry such as ITV, BBC Studios, BT Sport, AMC Networks, Discovery Networks, Viasat World, MultiChoice and Sky. For further information about EBS and Pawa2 please see http://www.ebs.tv and http://www.pawa.tv.

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR111888/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

PA Group: Harriet Otoo

Head of Communications - harriet.otoo @ pressassociation.com | Tel:

+44(0)207 963 7513

EBS: Keith Bedford

Managing Director - keith @ ebs.tv | Tel: +44 (0) 1462 895 999