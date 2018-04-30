EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights and capital according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month April 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377462200 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2192733045. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.04.2018.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 April 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,462,200 as a result of issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package for a member of the Group Executive Team and exercise of share options under the Employee Share Option Plan. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,192,733,045.

