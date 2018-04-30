EANS-Tip Announcement: Palfinger AG / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:
Publication Date: 30.04.2018
Publication Location:
https://www.palfinger.ag/-/media/Corporate/Investor%20Relations/Documents/Financ
ial%20Reports/2018/PALFINGER_Report_Q1_2018_EN.pdf?la=en
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Hannes Roither, PALFINGER AG
Company Spokesperson
Phone +43 662 2281-81100
h.roither@palfinger.com
Both text and pictures are available in the newsroom of our website at
www.palfinger.ag.