EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM EXITS ROMANIA WITH €95 MILLION AGREEMENT TO SELL ATRIUM MILITARI

ATRIUM EXITS ROMANIA WITH €95 MILLION AGREEMENT TO SELL ATRIUM MILITARI

27.04.2018

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

ATRIUM EXITS ROMANIA WITH EUR95 MILLION AGREEMENT TO SELL ATRIUM MILITARI Sale represents a premium of 9% to year end book value

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 27 April 2018. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell Atrium Militari shopping centre in Bucharest, Romania to MAS Real Estate Inc., for EUR95 million representing a 9% premium to book value on 31 December 2017. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, which are expected to be finalised by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The divestment of the Company's only shopping centre in Romania forms part of Atrium's ongoing strategy of rebalancing its portfolio both geographically, towards Poland and the Czech Republic, Central Europe's strongest economies, and by asset class towards larger scale, well-established shopping centres in strong urban locations which dominate their catchment areas.

The sale follows shortly after the Company's recent announcement that it had sold 19 properties, which represented substantially all of its assets in Hungary and completed its portfolio repositioning in the Czech Republic with the sale of its stake in a shopping centre in Brno, Czech Republic. Earlier this month, Atrium also signed an agreement for the disposal of Atrium Saratov in Slovakia for EUR10.3 million, 9% above book value, which it expects to complete shortly.

As a result of these sales, Atrium's Polish and Czech portfolios will increase to 81% of its total standing investments by value.

Liad Barzilai, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Group, commented: "The disposal of Atrium Militari, our only Romanian asset, represents another important step in our strategy of reweighting our portfolio towards high quality retail and leisure centres in strong urban locations at the heart of their local communities. This sale, together with our recent sales in Hungary, leaves us with an increased weighting towards Poland and the Czech Republic, where we have significant critical mass, and are better placed to benefit from leveraging efficiencies and economies of scale".

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney atrium @ fticonsulting.com

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

