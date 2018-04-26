EANS-Tip Announcement: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company Raiffeisen Centrobank AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 26.04.2018

Publication Location:

https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Dokumente/Downloads/Geschaeftsberichte/E/RCB_JFB_20

17_E.pdf

issuer: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Tegetthoffstraße 1

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43 1 51520- 0

FAX: +43 1 513 43 96

mail: office @ rcb.at

WWW: www.rcb.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Wien, Prague Stock Exchange, Budapest Stock Exchange, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Warsaw Stock Exchange language: English

