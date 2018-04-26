EANS-Voting Rights: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

C-QUADRAT Investment AG, ISIN: AT0000613005, ("C-QUADRAT") has been informed on 25. April 2018 of the following facts according to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018:

1. Issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. [in English: Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co., Ltd.]

City: City of Haikou

Country: People's Republic of China

4. Name of shareholder(s): Cubic (London) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.4.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on | 98,47 % | 0,00 % | 98,47 % | 4 363 200 | |which threshold| | | | | |was crossed / | | | | | |reached________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 33,00 % | 41,97 % | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

_____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares_______| | | Number of | % of voting | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 130 |(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |BörseG 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_____2018)_____| |AT0000613005_|_______________|______4_296_241|_______________|_________98,47%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___4_296_241___|____98,47_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 131 para.| |1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018__________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 131 | |para. 1 No.| |2 BörseG | |2018_______| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |__________|_______________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|_____________| | |Hainan Jiaoguan| | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | | |Ltd. [in | | | | | | 1 |English: Hainan| | | | | | |Traffic | | | | | | |Administration | | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | |__________|Ltd.]__________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | 2 |HNA Group Co., | 1 | | | | |__________|Ltd.___________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | 3 |(International)| 2 | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | |(International)| | | | | | 4 |Asset | 3 | | | | | |Management | | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | 5 |Cubic (London) | 4 | 98,47 %| | 98,47 %| |__________|Limited________|___________|____________|____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The financial instrument held by HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited, as stated in the notification dated 5 May 2017, has been exercised whereas the respective (and other) shares have been directly acquired by Cubic (London) Limited.

Vienna on 25.4.2018

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Wien

phone: +43 1 515 66-0

FAX: +43 1 515 66-159

mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at

WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

ISIN: AT0000613005

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com