EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Annual General Meeting resolves pass of dividend for 2017

Vienna, Austria - Today, the 129th Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding resolved that no dividend will be distributed for the financial year 2017 due to the negative results after tax and the continuation of the restructuring and transformation process. In 2016, the dividend was 0.70 EUR per share.

For all other agenda items, resolutions were also adopted according to the proposed resolutions.

Christoph Kollatz, Felix Fremerey and Christoph Trentini were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

Walter Koppensteiner and Klaus Erkes were reelected as Supervisory Board members.

In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Christoph Kollatz was appointed to succeed Veit Sorger as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Stefan Fida was elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

