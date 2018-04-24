EANS-General Meeting: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

24.04.2018

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per share

Ternitz/Vienna, 24 April 2018. This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the proposal of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to use the net earnings of MEUR 10.5 reported in the 2017 annual financial statements for paying a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 11 May 2018.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were granted discharge for the 2017 financial year by the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting again authorised the Executive Board, for a maximum duration of 30 months from the date of adoption of the resolution, to buy back shares of up to 10 % of the share capital of the company, and to call in or resell own shares purchased, without requiring another resolution by the Annual General Meeting and to determine the conditions for selling.

The term of office for Supervisory Board member Dr. Peter Pichler ended at today's Annual General Meeting. Mag. Sonja Zimmermann was elected as new member of the Supervisory Board for a period of five years. Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board was adjusted to the standard market level. The Supervisory Board receives no variable remuneration for the 2017 financial year.

For the current financial year, Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. was appointed auditor of the annual financial statements of the company and auditor of the consolidated financial statements.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in full detail on:

www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung]

SBO is a leading supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling and well completion applications and the global market leader in the manufacture of high-precision components made of non-magnetic steel. The product offering ranges from complex customer-specific components for the oilfield service industry to a selection of high-efficiency solutions and products for the oil and gas industry. As of 31 December 2017, SBO employed a workforce of 1,432 worldwide (31 December 2016: 1,200), thereof 309 in Ternitz / Austria and 764 in North America (including Mexico).

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

A-2630 Ternitz

phone: 02630/315110

FAX: 02630/315101

mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at

WWW: http://www.sbo.at

ISIN: AT0000946652

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Investor Relations

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2

Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101

E-Mail: a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at