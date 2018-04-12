EANS-Tip Announcement: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 12.04.2018
Publication Location:
http://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_GB_2017_ENG_2.pd
f
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
A-1029 Wien
phone: 01/211 75-0
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Gregor Bitschnau, Pressesprecher
Tel.: +43 (0)1 211 75-3440
Untere Donaustr. 21, A-1029 Wien, Österreich
E-Mail: presse@uniqa.at