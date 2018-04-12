EANS-Tip Announcement: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 12.04.2018

Publication Location:

http://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_GB_2017_ENG_2.pd

f

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Gregor Bitschnau, Pressesprecher

Tel.: +43 (0)1 211 75-3440

Untere Donaustr. 21, A-1029 Wien, Österreich

E-Mail: presse @ uniqa.at