EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Johann Strobl (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

issuer information:

name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000606306

description of the financial instrument: RBI share

type: Allocation of shares under the Share Incentive Program (SIP) date: 09.04.2018; UTC+02:00

market: Outside of a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 27,120 5.472

total volume: 5.472

total price: EUR 148.400,64

average price: EUR 27,120

