EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Johann Strobl (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000606306
description of the financial instrument: RBI share
type: Allocation of shares under the Share Incentive Program (SIP) date: 09.04.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Outside of a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
EUR 27,120 5.472

total volume: 5.472
total price: EUR 148.400,64
average price: EUR 27,120

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance
+43 1 71707-1456
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Wien

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

