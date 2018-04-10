EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Lukasz Januszewski (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000606306
description of the financial instrument: RBI share
type: Allocation of shares under the Share Incentive Program (SIP) date: 09.04.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Outside of a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 27,120 658
total volume: 658
total price: EUR 17.844,96
average price: EUR 27,120
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance
+43 1 71707-1456
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Wien