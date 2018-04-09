NHS England to Fund Endocuff Vision® for Cancer Screening Colonoscopies Bowel

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine B.V. today announced that its UK affiliate has received funding for ENDOCUFF VISION® through the NHS Innovation Technology Payment 2018/19 (ITP) scheme. The NHS ITP Programme aims to support the NHS in adopting innovation by removing financial or procurement barriers to uptake of innovative products or technologies and is a competitive process.

ENDOCUFF VISION® is a single use device attached at the end of the colonoscope that gives an optimal view of the entire colon by retracting folds during withdrawal. ENDOCUFF VISION® will be funded in colonoscopies conducted as part of the bowel cancer screening programme.

ENDOCUFF VISION® significantly improved adenoma detection rate and colorectal cancer detection during colonoscopy in bowel cancer screening patients.[i]

Colorectal cancer is the 4th most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 12% of all new cancer cases. 1 in 14 men and 1 in 19 women will be diagnosed with bowel cancer during their lifetime.[ii]

In the UK and Europe, ENDOCUFF VISION® is available through Norgine and in other parts of the world the product is available through business partners. Norgine owns a majority stake of Arc Medical Design Ltd, the originator of ENDOCUFF VISION®.

