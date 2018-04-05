EANS-Adhoc: Correction: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA finally gives green light for majority takeover by HNA Group

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

05.04.2018

Vienna/Frankfurt, 05.04.2018 - With Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017, C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) has announced the conclusion of share purchase agreements for the acquisition of C-QUADRAT shares between C-QUADRAT's core shareholders and HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") subject to conditions precedent and further that after the regulatory clearance has been granted (i) HNA will contribute the acquired C-QUADRAT shares and (ii) the core shareholders will also contribute their remaining C-QUADRAT shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic").

In addition to the ad hoc announcements of 21.12.2017 and 22.12.2017 on the previously issued regulatory approvals, C-QUADRAT announces, that C-QUADRAT was informed by HNA / Cubic that the Austrian Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FMA") has informed by letter of today that the FMA has no objections to the change of shareholdings notified by Ad Hoc release on 03.05.2017 and thus, against the majority takeover of C-QUADRAT by HNA / Cubic.

Following completion of the transaction now cleared by all relevant regulators, HNA will hold a 74.8% interest in Cubic and Cubic has a shareholding of more than 98% in C-QUADRAT.

original announcement:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-Adhoc: Correction: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group

Vienna/Frankfurt, 22.12.2017 - For the purpose of clarification and in addition to the ad hoc release dated 21.12.2017 C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) announces the following:

The HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") was informed by the Austrian Financial Market Authority ("FMA") by letter dated 21.12.2017 that FMA had no objections against the proposed acquisition of 74.8% of the shares in C-QUADRAT and its supervised Austrian subsidiaries.

For the purpose of clarification, it is noted that the release of the FMA does not include the contribution of C-QUADRAT Shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic") by HNA and the core shareholders as mentioned in the ad hoc release dated 21.12.2017. This step is subject of a separate procedure conducted by FMA.

The transaction is therefore dependent not only on the release by the Armenian Central Bank (CBA) but also on further release by FMA.

Inquiry note:

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com

end of original announcement euro adhoc --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Wien

phone: +43 1 515 66-0

FAX: +43 1 515 66-159

mail: c-quadrat @ investmentfonds.at

WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

ISIN: AT0000613005

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/3309/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer @ investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com