EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and ADNOC plan the signing for the acquisition of a 20% interest by OMV in two offshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi by the end of April 2018
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
05.04.2018
Wien - OMV and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) agreed that OMV will acquire a 20 percent interest in the concession for the offshore oil fields Satah Al Razboot (with the satellite fields Bin Nasher and Al Bateel) and Umm Lulu as well as the associated infrastructure for a purchase price of USD 1.5 billion.
The signing of the transaction documents is expected by the end of April 2018.
