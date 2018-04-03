EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Ing. Gerald Grohmann (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Allocation as part of a long-term remuneration programme
date: 29.03.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Off-exchange transaction
currency: Euro
price volume
* 6.000 Stück
total volume: 6.000 Stück
total price: *
average price: *
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
