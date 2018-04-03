Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Personensuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ing. Gerald Grohmann (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Allocation as part of a long-term remuneration programme
date: 29.03.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Off-exchange transaction
currency: Euro

price volume
* 6.000 Stück

total volume: 6.000 Stück
total price: *
average price: *

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0004

„SECOND NATURE“ von Antoi...

  • Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Hauptstraße 2
    2630 Ternitz
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor Relations
    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
    A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
    Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
    E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen