EANS-Tip Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 03.04.2018

Publication Location:

http://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_repo

rts/financial_reports

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG

Postfach 1

A-1300 Wien-Flughafen

phone: +43 1 7007 - 22826

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations @ viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations ISIN: AT00000VIE62

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Relations:

Mag. Judit Helenyi (+43-1)7007-23126; j.helenyi @ viennaairport.com

Mario Santi (+43-1)7007-22826; m.santi @ viennaairport.com