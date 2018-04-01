EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

name: Manfred Leitner (natural person)

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional transaction

date: 31.03.2018; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

47.00 36,683 (€ 1,724,101)

total volume: 36,683

total price: EUR 1,724,101

average price: EUR 47.00

explanation: The shares to be transferred come from a performance share plan for Executive Board members and selected senior managers of OMV group companies with a three years performance period starting with 2015 until 2017 (Long Term Incentive Plan - "LTIP 2015"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of the gross base salary 2015 (a certain percentage thereof), OMV's average share price during the calculation period January 1, 2015 to March 31, 2015, and the achieved performance criteria as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The concrete share grant for the Executive Board member under the LTIP 2015, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 36,683 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2018. According to the share plan, the Executive Board member could opt for a payment in cash instead of a payment in shares at the latest by the third quarter of 2015. The Executive Board member did make use of this option on the May 26, 2015. The payout in cash is executed on the next business day after the vesting date (based on OMV’s average share price (= average of closing prices at the Vienna Stock Exchange) of the time period 14 working days (where the Vienna Stock Exchange is open) prior to the vesting date until the vesting date, (if this day is not a business day, then the respective business day before)).

