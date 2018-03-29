Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Personensuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: See below.
date: 27.03.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading place.
currency: Euro

price volume
0 10286718

total volume: 10286718
total price: 0
average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Transfer of shares due to a split from B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (in future: B&C Phi Holding GmbH) as transfering company to the - in the course of the split - newly founded B&C Semperit Holding GmbH as acquiring company.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-210
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Communications & Sustainability
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0004

EANS-DD: Semperit AG Hold...

  • Semperit AG Holding

    Zum Pressroom

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Monika Riedel
    Director Group Communications & Sustainability
    +43 676 8715 8620
    monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

    Stefan Marin
    Head of Investor Relations
    Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
    stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

    www.semperitgroup.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen