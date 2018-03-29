EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: See below.
date: 27.03.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading place.
currency: Euro
price volume
0 10286718
total volume: 10286718
total price: 0
average price: 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Transfer of shares due to a split from B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (in future: B&C Phi Holding GmbH) as transfering company to the - in the course of the split - newly founded B&C Semperit Holding GmbH as acquiring company.
