EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: See below.

date: 27.03.2018; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading place.

currency: Euro

price volume

0 10286718

total volume: 10286718

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Transfer of shares due to a split from B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (in future: B&C Phi Holding GmbH) as transfering company to the - in the course of the split - newly founded B&C Semperit Holding GmbH as acquiring company.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-210

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: stefan.marin @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210

stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com