EANS-Voting Rights: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 27.3.2018 Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: B&C Privatstiftung

City: Wien

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Semperit Holding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.3.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 54,18 % | 0,00 % | 54,18 % | 20 573 434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 54,18 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

_____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares_______| | | Number of | % of voting | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 130 |(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |BörseG 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_____2018)_____| |AT0000785555_|_______________|_____11_145_917|_______________|________54,18_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__11_145_917___|____54,18_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 131 para.| |1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018__________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 131 | |para. 1 No.| |2 BörseG | |2018_______| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other | Total of | | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | both (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |__________|________________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|____________| | 1 |B&C | | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung__|___________|____________|____________|____________| | 2 |B&C Holding | 1 | | | | |__________|Österreich_GmbH_|___________|____________|____________|____________| | |B&C | | | | | | 3 |Industrieholding| 2 | | | | |__________|GmbH____________|___________|____________|____________|____________| | 4 |B&C Semperit | 3 | 54,18 %| | 54,18 %| |__________|Holding_GmbH____|___________|____________|____________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

[Courtesy translation into English from German original:]

In the course of an intragroup split, B & C Semperit Holding GmbH (in the future: B & C Phi Holding GmbH) is to acquire 10,286,718 voting rights (corresponds to just over 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding in the course of the split to the newly founded B & C Semperit Holding GmbH. Following this split, the B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (NEW) will hold 10,286,718 voting rights (corresponds to about 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding and B&C Phi Holding GmbH still 859,199 (corresponds to about 4.18% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding. The voting rights affected by this split are hereby announced in accordance with Section 133 numeral 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (Börse Gesetz). In accordance with Section 133 numeral 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börse Gesetz) 11,145,917 voting rights in total (corresponds to about 54.18% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding remain therefore attributable to B&C Privatstiftung via its indirect subsidiary B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.

[German original:]

Im Zuge einer gruppeninternen Spaltung soll die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (in Zukunft: B&C Phi Holding GmbH) 10.286.718 Stimmrechte (entspricht etwas über 50,00% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding auf die im Zuge der Spaltung neu gegründete B&C Semperit Holding GmbH abspalten. Nach Durchführung dieser Spaltung wird die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH (NEU) 10.286.718 Stimmrechte (entspricht etwas über 50,00% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding und die B&C Phi Holding GmbH noch 859.199 (entspricht rund 4,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding halten.

Die von dieser Spaltung betroffenen Stimmrechte werden hiermit gemäß § 131 BörseG 2018 bekanntgegeben.

Der B&C Privatstiftung sind unverändert, über ihre indirekte Tochtergesellschaft B&C Semperit Holding GmbH, gemäß § 133 Z 4 BörseG 2018 insgesamt 11.145.917 Stimmrechte (entspricht rund 54,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding zuzurechnen.

Wien am 27.3.2018

