EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights and capital according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month March 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377444823 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2194444917. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 29.03.2018.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 29 March 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,444,823 as a result of issuance of shares under Employee Share Participation Plan. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR2,194,444,917 following the company’s dividend distribution of 29 March 2018 (special dividend and regular quarterly dividend).

