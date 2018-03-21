EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / UPDATE ON SPECIAL DIVIDEND

21.03.2018

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

("Atrium" or the "Company")

UPDATE ON SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 21 March 2018. Further to the statement made in the Company's full year results announcement earlier this morning regarding the payment of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend"), Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), announces that, due to logistical and technical constraints, the ex dividend and registration dates have changed to 22 March 2018 and 23 March 2018 respectively.

The Special Dividend will be paid (as a capital repayment) on 29 March 2018, as previously stated.

The Company's 2017 Annual Report, which was also published this morning, should therefore be read in conjunction with this announcement. An updated version of the Company's 2017 Annual Report, reflecting only the revised dates, will be uploaded onto the Company's website in due course.

