EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. /20180316 EXTENSION OF THE DURATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKING
Ponte San Pietro (BG) -
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
FONDERIE MARIO MAZZUCCONI S.P.A.
EXTENSION OF THE DURATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKING IN RELATION TO THE «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023» (ISIN:
IT0005320756 ) BONDS
end of announcement euro adhoc
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10116934/1/20180316_MM_Press_Release.pdf
issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30821/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Corporate details:
Edoardo Locatelli – Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Internet website www.mazzucconi.com