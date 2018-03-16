Alle
EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. /20180316 EXTENSION OF THE DURATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKING

Ponte San Pietro (BG) -

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

FONDERIE MARIO MAZZUCCONI S.P.A.
EXTENSION OF THE DURATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKING IN RELATION TO THE «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023» (ISIN:
IT0005320756 ) BONDS

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10116934/1/20180316_MM_Press_Release.pdf

issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30821/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Corporate details:
Edoardo Locatelli – Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Internet website www.mazzucconi.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0003

