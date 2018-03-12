The Stars Group's Pokerstars Turbo Series Surpasses Guarantees With $25 Million Prize Pool

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - The Stars Group Inc. announced today that the recent PokerStars Turbo Series exceeded its original $15.6 million prize-pool guarantee by nearly $10 million, ultimately paying out more than $25 million among the 46,581 unique players who participated in the online poker series.

The Turbo Series, which took place from February 18 to March 4, replaced PokerStars' long-running Turbo Championship of Online Poker (TCOOP) and featured 74 events with buy-ins ranging from $11 to $5,200. Three events had prize pools exceeding $1 million, while PokerStars awarded three $30,000 Platinum Passes to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC), a $25,000 buy-in event taking place in the Bahamas in January 2019.

The success of the Turbo Series follows similar results for recent online tournaments at PokerStars, including the FRESH (France Espania Hold'em) Series, PokerStars' first joint tournament series offered to both French and Spanish players following the launch of shared liquidity among those markets, which exceeded its EUR5 million guarantee and awarded over EUR6 million, the PokerStars Winter Series, which awarded over $38 million as compared to the $25.4 million prize pool guarantee, and the 2017 World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP), which exceeded its advertised guarantee of $60 million to pay out $90.6 million. WCOOP became the second-largest ever online poker series, behind PokerStars' Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), which paid out an industry record $93 million in 2017.

