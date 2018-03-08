EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, FN 320526m (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Patrick Prügger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: see explanation

date: 05.03.2018; UTC+01:00

market: outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 17,632,001

total volume: 17,632,001

total price: 0

average price: 0

explanation: Transfer of shares by way of the spin-off of B&C Alpha Holding GmbH as the transferor company to B&C AMAG Holding GmbH as the transferee company, a company newly formed as part of the spin-off

