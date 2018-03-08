EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, FN 320526m (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: see explanation
date: 05.03.2018; UTC+01:00
market: outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
0 17,632,001
total volume: 17,632,001
total price: 0
average price: 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Transfer of shares by way of the spin-off of B&C Alpha Holding GmbH as the transferor company to B&C AMAG Holding GmbH as the transferee company, a company newly formed as part of the spin-off
