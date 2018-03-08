EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Aktiengesellschaft____|_____________________|______________| |_________________|Oberbank_AG___________|Linz_________________|Austria_______|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.3.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 69.31 % | 0.00 % | 69.31 % | 35,264,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 69.31 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

_____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares_______| | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 130 |(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG| |BörseG 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_____2018)_____| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________|__24,442,455___|_______________|____69.31_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 131 para.| |1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018__________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_______________|________________|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 131 | |para. 1 No.| |2 BörseG | |2018_______| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|__________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_Pontos_Holding_GmbH___|____3_____|____4,62_%|___________|____4,62_%| |__5___|B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH____|____3_____|___47,81_%|_____4,62_%|___52,43_%| |__6___|B&C_Holding_GmbH__________|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |B&C Beteiligungsmanagement| 6 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH___|____7_____|__________|___________|__________| |__9___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH___|____8_____|____0,28_%|___________|____0,28_%| | 10 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe OÖ | | | | | |______|Verbund_eGen______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 11 |Oberösterreich | 10 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH_______|____11____|__________|___________|__________| |__13__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH____|____12____|___16,50_%|___________|___16,50_%| |__14__|Oberbank_AG_______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank | | | | | | 15 |Unternehmensbeteiligung | 14 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank Industrie und | | | | | | 16 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 15 | 0,10 %| | 0,10 %| |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

As part of an intragroup merger, the entire assets of B&C Pontos Holding GmbH are to be transferred to B&C Alpha Holding GmbH. Due to this merger, the 1,629,737 voting rights held by B&C Pontos Holding GmbH (corresponding to around 4.62% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are to be transferred to B&C Alpha Holding GmbH. After this merger has been implemented, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH will thereby hold 18,488,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.43% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG.

In a subsequent step, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH will spin off 17,632,001 voting rights (corresponding to slightly more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG to B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, a company newly formed as part of the spin-off. After this spin-off, B&C AMAG Holding GmbH will hold 17,632,001 voting rights (corresponding to slightly more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG and B&C Alpha Holding GmbH will hold 856,630 voting rights (corresponding to round 2.43% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG.

The voting rights affected by this merger and spin-off are hereby published pursuant to Section 131 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) 2018.

Pursuant to Section 133 Z 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG), a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.71% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. Furthermore, pursuant to Section 133 Z 1 BörseG 2018 and based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG respectively, 5,853,824 voting rights are attributable to the issuer. Consequently, and pursuant to Section 133 BörseG 2018, a total of 24,442,455 voting rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

