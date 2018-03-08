Alle
EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, FN 392496a (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: see explanation
date: 05.03.2018; UTC+01:00
market: outside a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
0 1,629,737

total volume: 1,629,737
total price: 0
average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Transfer of shares due to the merger of B&C Pontos Holding GmbH as the transferor company to B&C Alpha Holding GmbH as the transferee company

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag.at
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, ATX GP, VÖNIX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

