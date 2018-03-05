EANS-Voting Rights: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. §135 Abs. 2 BörseG 1. Issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

__________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|___Name/Surname____|________City_________|___Country____| |Guangchang_______|Guo________________|_____________________|______________| |Xinjun___________|Liang______________|_____________________|______________| |Qunbin___________|Wang_______________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.3.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,00 % | 50,87 % | 50,87 % | 5.000.000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

______________________________________________________________________________ | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________|_______________|

____________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018________________________________________________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |Share Purchase| | | | | |Agreement |30.06.2018 |30.06.2018 | 2.543.694| 50,87 %| |(SPA)_________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|______2.543.694|________50,87_%|

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________ | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|Subsumme_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Guangchang | | | | | |__________|Guo__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____2_____|Xinjun_Liang_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |____3_____|Qunbin_Wang__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 4 |International| 1,2,3 | | | | |__________|Holdings_Ltd.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 5 |Holdings | 4 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 6 |International| 5 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 7 |Industrial | 6 | | 50,87 %| 50,87 %| | |Holdings | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

