The Stars Group Shines With Constellation of Industry Awards and Recognition for 2017 Success

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - The Stars Group Inc. announced today that it collected multiple awards and recognitions last week for management and operational excellence and innovation during the online gaming industry's most important week when industry executives and regulators gather in London for conferences, gala events and multiple industry award presentations all centered around the ICE Totally Gaming conference. The Stars Group received five awards celebrating achievements in 2017, including a recognition by Gaming Intelligence naming its Stars Rewards cross-vertical customer loyalty program as the top innovation of the year.

The Stars Group's flagship brand and global online poker leader, PokerStars, picked up four awards while its just over two-year old PokerStars Casino received recognition for its growth since its launch.

In particular, at the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2018, where the industry media company awards operators based on results compiled from a panel of gaming industry experts, PokerStars won Poker Operator of the Year, PokerStars Casino won Casino Operator of the Year, and Stars Rewards won the Operator Innovation Award. At the Global Gaming Awards 2018, PokerStars won Online Poker Operator of the Year, while at the International Gaming Awards 2018, PokerStars NJ took home Gaming Operator - Americas. The Global Gaming Awards are produced by Gambling Insider, judged by a panel of 50 gaming industry executives and independently overseen by KPMG Gibraltar. The International Gaming Awards are produced by Clever Duck Media, which publishes The iGaming Post online daily newspaper and the annual Women In Gaming Awards.

In addition to the awards, members of The Stars Group's senior management were selected as part of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50, which Gaming Intelligence describes as a list that recognizes some of the most innovative and inspiring individuals in the online gaming industry and is judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The Stars Group's Chief Corporate Development Officer Robin Chhabra, Chief Technology Officer Jerry Bowskill and PokerStars Director of Poker Marketing David Carrion were each selected to the annual list.

Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group, said: "I am proud to see the industry recognition of our company and particularly for our Stars Rewards customer loyalty program which we just launched last July and has quickly become popular with our customers as one of the most innovative loyalty programs in online gaming. I am also delighted to see members of our senior management team on this year's Hot 50 as it shows that people are watching for the potential innovation and inspiration that we can bring not only to our customers but to the industry as a whole."

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Through its Stars Interactive Group gaming division, The Stars Group ultimately owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands. These brands together have millions of registered customers globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker programming and content created for television and online audiences. The Stars Group, through certain of these brands, also offers non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries, is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information

