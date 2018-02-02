EANS-Voting Rights: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH

City: Wien

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH, ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.2.2018

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 3,80 % | 0,00 % | 3,80 % | 38.850.000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 4,99 % | | 4,99 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights | |attached_to_shares| | | Number of voting |% of voting rights | |____ISIN_Code_____|______rights______|___________________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_(Sec_91_BörseG)__|_(Sec_92_BörseG)__|__(Sec_91_BörseG)__|__(Sec_92_BörseG)__| |AT0000969985______|_________1.477.095|___________________|_____________3,80_%|| |____SUBTOTAL_A____|____1.477.095_____|______3,80_%_______|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | 1 |Erste Asset Management | | 3,65 %| | 3,65 %| |______|GmbH_____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |ERSTE-SPARINVEST | | | | | | 2 |Kapitalanlagegesellschaft| 1 | 1,15 %| | 1,15 %| |______|m.b.H.___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. is a subsidiary of Erste Asset Management GmbH. This investment companies (including the branch in Erste Asset Management GmbH located in the Czech Republic) pursue a common voting policy for the investment funds managed by them.

The voting rights in the stock held by Erste Asset Management GmbH und ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H, which were indicated under point 8, are not held directly, but by the investment funds, which are managed by the respective management company. Therefore it is not a holding of the management companies.

