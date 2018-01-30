EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:

Publication Date: 30.01.2018

Publication Location:

https://ats.net/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2018/01/ATS_2017_18Q3_Quarterly_Re

port.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: e.koch @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Elke Koch, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; e.koch @ ats.net

Marina Konrad, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200-5423; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5423; m.konrad @ ats.net