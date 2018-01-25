EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of shareholding pursuant to Secs 130 ff BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act)
Ternitz, 25 January 2018: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) has been informed on 24 January 2018 and announces pursuant to Secs 130 ff BoerseG that EARNEST Partners, LLC, acting also for its affiliates and as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple managed portfolios, holds, through investment funds and client accounts under management, 798,398 shares representing 4.99% of the voting rights in SBO as at 23 January 2018. Therefore, the total share position has decreased below the threshold of 5% according to Article 130 BoerseG.
The percentages have been calculated on the basis of the number of voting rights of SBO as of the respective date (16,000,000).
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Andreas Boecskoer, Head of Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at