EXFO Partners With China Mobile to Prepare Network for IoT

EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced that China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), with the support of EXFO's test solution-the only one that covered all the test requirements-successfully concluded a performance verification test for the core networks from 4 major vendors, confirming whether these NFV-based networks can individually support 5 million narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) devices.

Since NB-IoT specification got ratified in June 2016, communication service providers have been preparing to roll out this service in their network. They are upgrading their network by deploying additional features to handle the tremendous capacity that the millions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will need. Handling the IoT traffic is fundamentally different from the traditional mobile broadband or VoLTE traffic. Validating the equipment and the network is crucial to ensure that they deliver the quality of experience expected by end users while avoiding costly post-deployment faults.

EXFO's comprehensive test solution was preferred for three main reasons:

Powerful performance: capacity to simulate millions of IoT devices on one single server, keeping network configuration simple

Unique flexibility: ability to adapt to rapidly evolving specifications and specific requirements

Extensive test coverage: covers the network from end to end, including focus on individual nodes

"Communication service providers have to ensure that new IoT equipment introduced into the network will be compatible with existing network nodes before they go live," Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO's Vice-President, Systems and Analytics. "Through our local presence, we were able to deliver quick turnaround times to adapt to CMCC's specific requirements. Our test solutions come with unmatched flexibility giving them an edge in today's rapidly transforming telecom landscape."

EXFO delivers comprehensive solutions for the validation of 2G/3G/4G/5G networks and equipment for all kinds of services. These test solutions are also future-proofed to verify unique services for upcoming 5G networks.

