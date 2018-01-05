EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / ADDITIONAL REVENUE IN DECEMBER 2017

Vienna/Frankfurt - January 5, 2018. Due to the positive performance of several investment funds managed by asset management companies of the C-QUADRAT Group, which reached new price highs, in December 2017 the C-QUADRAT Group realized additional revenue from performance-related remuneration.

Overall, after amounts contractually owed to third parties and on the basis of the value of C-QUADRAT Investment AG's (ISIN AT0000613005) equity interests in these asset management companies, additional revenue provided by performance-related remuneration in December 2017 is expected to amount to approx. EUR 12 million. This revenue will be included in the consolidated earnings of C-QUADRAT Investment AG in 2017 and will thus have a significant positive impact on this figure.

C-QUADRAT Investment AG's final net income will be announced on April 6, 2018, in line with the financial calendar.

