EANS-Adhoc: Telekom Austria AG / A1 Telekom Austria Group announces redemption of Hybrid bond 2013 (Ad-hoc)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

03.01.2018

Vienna - The A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces that the Management Board of Telekom Austria AG adopted a resolution today to call and redeem the EUR 600 mn hybrid bond issued by Telekom Austria AG in 2013 (ISIN XS0877720986) (the 'Hybrid Bonds').

Accordingly, and in accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bonds, Telekom Austria AG will call and redeem the Hybrid Bonds at their nominal value plus all interest on February 1, 2018, the First Call Date.

Formal notice of termination in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bonds will be given separately and redemption payments will be effected through the paying agent.

For further information please see the following link:

https://www.a1.group/en/ir/ir-news [https://www.a1.group/en/ir/ir-news]

end of announcement euro adhoc

