EQS-News: RBI 1-9/2023: Net interest income remains strong, CET1 ratio improve further

RBI 1-9/2023: Net interest income remains strong, CET1 ratio improve further • Profit after tax of EUR 1,186 million in 1-9/2023 excluding Russia and Belarus, up 29% (excluding Bulgaria in 2022) • Core revenues excluding Russia and Belarus up 20% year-over-year to EUR 4,430 million, driven by net interest income • CET1 ratio at 16.5% (transitional, incl. profit), excluding Russia 14.4% • Significantly lower provisioning for impairment losses year-over-year (down EUR 470 million) • Customer loans in Russia down EUR 2.7 billion year-to-date, supported by currency devaluation • Provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland up EUR 1,338 million Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2023 1-9/2022 Q3/2023 Q2/2023 Net interest income 4,190 3,591 1,441 1,364 Net fee and commission income 2,364 2,682 667 732 Net trading income and fair value result 205 471 89 30 General administrative expenses (2,874) (2,574) (878) (1,045) Operating result 4,030 4,275 1,369 1,152 Other result (589) (225) (138) (354) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (259) (285) (22) (2) Impairment losses on financial assets (251) (721) 8 42 Profit/loss before tax 2,931 3,044 1,216 838 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 2,274 2,455 947 627 Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 0 453 0 0 Consolidated profit 2,114 2,801 879 578 Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/9/2023 31/12/2022 Loans to customers 101,931 103,230 Deposits from customers 121,233 125,099 Total assets 204,175 207,057 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 97,278 97,680 Bank-specific information 30/9/2023 31/12/2022 NPE Ratio 1.5% 1.6% NPE Coverage Ratio 58.9% 59.0% CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 16.5% 16.0% Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.7% 20.2% Key ratios 1-9/2023 1-9/2022 Q3/2023 Q2/2023 Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.81% 2.49% 2.95% 2.74% Cost/Income Ratio 41.6% 37.6% 39.1% 47.6% Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.25% 0.71% –% (0.19%) Consolidated return on equity 17.4% 27.6% 22.7% 14.1% Earnings per share in EUR 6.19 8.31 2.59 1.68 Outlook Outlook 2023 RBI excl. RU/BY RBI Net interest income in EUR 4.2-4.3 bn 5.6-5.7 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.8 bn 2.9-3.0 bn Loans to customers (growth) around 2% minus 1% General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.1 bn around 4.0 bn Cost/income ratio around 50% 43-45% Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 30 bps around 40 bps Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 16% CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 13.5%* around 16.5% *P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario For further information please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir @ rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71 707-2089 www.rbinternational.com