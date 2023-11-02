EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 02.11.2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal Pierer Bajaj AG form: 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl. Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 Acquisition (the shares were sold by Pierer b) Nature of the Industrie AG, which will publish a transaction corresponding notification) c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) Volume(s) 77.458 EUR 101,461 units Price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated price 77.458 EUR 101,461 units e) Date of the 2023-10-30; UTC +1 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.11.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI End of News EQS News Service 86967 02.11.2023 CET/CEST