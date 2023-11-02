Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 02.11.2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them   1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /   person closely associated   a) Name       Name and legal Pierer Bajaj AG   form:   2 Reason for the notification     a) Position/status     Person closely associated with:     Title: Dipl. Ing.       First name: Stefan     Last name(s): Pierer     Position: Member of the managing body     b) Initial notification     3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,   auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor   a) Name PIERER Mobility AG             b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89         4 Details of the transaction(s):     a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,   identification code     Type: Share       ISIN: AT0000KTMI02     Acquisition (the shares were sold by Pierer     b) Nature of the Industrie AG, which will publish a     transaction corresponding notification)         c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)     Volume(s) 77.458 EUR  101,461 units                 Price Aggregated volume     d) Aggregated price 77.458 EUR  101,461 units         e) Date of the 2023-10-30; UTC +1     transaction     f) Place of the  Outside a trading venue     transaction               ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.11.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI   End of News EQS News Service 86967  02.11.2023 CET/CEST

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mo...

  • PIERER Mobility AG

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: