EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 02.11.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them   1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated   a) Name     Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG   2 Reason for the notification   a) Position/status   Person closely associated with:   Title: Dipl. Ing.     First name: Stefan   Last name(s): Pierer   Position: Member of the managing body   b) Initial notification   3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor   a) Name PIERER Mobility AG       b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89     4 Details of the transaction(s):   a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code     Type: Share     ISIN: AT0000KTMI02   Disposal (the shares were purchased by   b) Nature of the Pierer Bajaj AG, which will publish a   transaction corresponding notification)     c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)   77.458 EUR 101,461 units                       Price Aggregated volume   d) Aggregated price 77.458 EUR 101,461 units     e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-30; UTC +1     f) Place of the  Outside a trading venue   transaction           ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.11.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI   End of News EQS News Service 86965  02.11.2023 CET/CEST

