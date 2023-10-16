EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Ivo Ivanovski, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.10.2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Ivo │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ivanovski │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────┐ │ EuroTeleSites AG │ └──────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000000ETS9 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 3.525 EUR │ 1114.0 Units │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 3.525 EUR │ 1110.0 Units │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 3.53 EUR │ 553.0 Units │ └───────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 3.526 EUR │ 2777.0 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 13/10/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.10.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EuroTeleSites AG Lassallestraße 9 1020 Wien Austria Internet: eurotelesites.com End of News EQS News Service 86581 16.10.2023 CET/CEST